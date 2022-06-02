Invesco Ltd. Has $68.83 Million Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stem were worth $68,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $4,219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 106.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 924.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 392,897 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,120 over the last 90 days.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

