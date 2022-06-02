American International Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Balchem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

