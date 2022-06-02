American International Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 256,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 670,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,113,000 after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,520,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NI. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.