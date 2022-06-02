PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $14.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 14,839 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $534.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.94.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

