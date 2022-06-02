Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

