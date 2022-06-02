American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 78,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,968,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,498,000 after buying an additional 64,787 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 117,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 81,963 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE HWM opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.