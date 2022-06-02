Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of First Hawaiian worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

