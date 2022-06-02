Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 2,967 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,967 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $272.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

