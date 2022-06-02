PFS Investments Inc. Has $32.62 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $272.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

