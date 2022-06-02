Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $20.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $272.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

