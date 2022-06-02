Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gabelli Funds LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $196,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

AAPL stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.