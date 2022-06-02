Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

