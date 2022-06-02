Fluent Financial LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $272.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.72.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

