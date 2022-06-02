Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $272.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day moving average of $302.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

