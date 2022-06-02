Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 489,194 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,443,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 489,194 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $821,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $272.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.