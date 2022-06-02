Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88,788 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $313,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 452,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $272.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.