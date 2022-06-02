Renaissance Group LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.71 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

