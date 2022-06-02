Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,037,000 after acquiring an additional 118,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 55.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 85,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,240 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,542.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.