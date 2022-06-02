Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

