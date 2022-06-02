Gabelli Funds LLC Has $249.03 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $249,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $272.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.46. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

