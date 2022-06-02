Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 311 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

