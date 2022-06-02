Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $272.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

