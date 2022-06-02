Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $7.48 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 177.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD stock opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

