SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,139,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of SEAS opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

