CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of CapStar Financial worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

CSTR stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

