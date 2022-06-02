Sunlight Financial (SUNL) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sunlight Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.61% 4.80% 4.62%

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s rivals have a beta of 8.51, indicating that their average stock price is 751% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 436 1675 1905 85 2.40

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.76%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 80.55%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -3.09 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.26 billion $800.59 million 9.28

Sunlight Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunlight Financial rivals beat Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.