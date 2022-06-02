Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Urban Edge Properties worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 247,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $20.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

