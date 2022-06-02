Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 454,903 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 539.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of AbCellera Biologics worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1,191.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 782,162 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.29. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,703,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,873,830. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

