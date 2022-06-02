Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $34,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,285,000 after buying an additional 114,671 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

