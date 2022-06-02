Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Masonite International worth $33,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

DOOR opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.69. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.