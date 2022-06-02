Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.71 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Belden worth $33,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $74,932,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Belden by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE BDC opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

