Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Merit Medical Systems worth $31,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

MMSI opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

