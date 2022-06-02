Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arconic were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arconic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.