Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,005 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $33,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 518,571 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 258,514 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 195,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE SEM opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Select Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.