Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $3,719,791.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,498.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $87,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,075 shares of company stock worth $4,775,854. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.