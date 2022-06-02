Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 270,635 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270,635 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,952.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of AM opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

