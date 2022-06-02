Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth about $710,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Avnet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

