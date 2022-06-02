Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,990 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ABG stock opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.