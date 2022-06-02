Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,272.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.73. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,049.81 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,509.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

