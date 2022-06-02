ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.32.

Shares of CHPT opened at $12.45 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

