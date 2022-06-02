Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,064 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.