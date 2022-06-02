Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.