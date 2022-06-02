Private Advisor Group LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,959 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $33.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

