Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $137.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

