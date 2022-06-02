Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,131 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
