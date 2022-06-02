Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $235,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 189,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISEE opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

