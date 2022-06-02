Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Monument Circle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 69.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 373,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

