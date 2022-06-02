Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

BECN stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

