Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
BECN stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
