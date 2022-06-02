Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $368,365. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

