Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,827 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in LG Display by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

